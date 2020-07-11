Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Reportedly Split After Less Than a Year Together

✖

Former Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader and Hart of Dixie star Rachel Bilson have broken up after a year of dating. The former couple was first seen together in December when they visited Hader's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. They made their relationship public in January when they walked the Golden Globes red carpet together. Multiple sources told PEOPLE the split was amicable. Another source told E! News Bilson was "absolutely devastated." Representatives for either star have not commented on the break-up.

Bilson and Hader met years before they dated. They worked together on the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Hader was previously married to that film's director, Maggie Carey, from 2006 to 2018. Hader and Carey are parents to three daughters, Hayley Clementine, 5, Harper, 7, and Hannah Kathryn, 10. Bilson was in a relationship with her Jumper co-star Hayden Christensen from 2007 to 2017, and they share 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

Hader and Bilson were seen together in November in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported at the time. A few weeks later, TMZ published photos of the couple at a Starbucks in Tulsa. On Jan. 5, the two confirmed their relationship by appearing at the 2020 Golden Globes, where Hader was nominated for his HBO dramedy Barry.

In February, a source told PEOPLE their relationship was taking a serious turn. "They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship," the source said at the time. "They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach." The source described their relationship as "fun" and that Bilson "won't stop laughing when she's with Bill."

Bilson, 38, and Hader, 41, kept their relationship private. Although Bilson does have an Instagram page, she rarely uses it and did not post anything with Hader. Her most recent post was published on May 23, showing her wearing a Larry David facemask during the coronavirus pandemic. "Just like that, everything is better," she wrote.

In March, Bilson promoted social distancing by making a joke only her The O.C. fans would get. She shared a clip from Season 3, in which Taylor (Autumn Roberts) tries to help Summer (Bilson) and Seth (Adam Brody) improve their sex life. Taylor suggested the two touch each other and stare into each other's eyes to liven their relationship. It doesn't work though. "Touching is underrated. Stay safe everyone," Bilson added in the caption.