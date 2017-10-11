Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen Reportedly Broke up Over Emma Roberts

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen split back in September, and it was reportedly over an affair with Emma Roberts.

The Blast reports that Bilson dumped her boyfriend of almost a decade after she discovered text messages between him and Roberts that were described as “inappropriate.”

The Star Wars alum recently filmed a movie alongside Roberts, entitled Little Italy. IMDB says the film is a about a two young people that “must navigate a blossoming romance, amidst a war between their families’ competing pizza restaurants.”

Bilson, who’s best know for her role in The O.C., was also reportedly spotted avoiding the American Horror Story actress at an event days after the break-up went public.

The former couple met in 2008 while filming Jumper and have been together most of the time since.

They had a daughter together, 2-year-old Briar Rose, but never tied the knot. They became engaged in Dec. 2008, but broke it off in 2010. After a three-month break, they got back together.

The two weren’t too open about their relationship in public, so there were no public warning sign they’d be calling it quits.