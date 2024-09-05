Rachael Ray Sparks Concerns After Appearing to Slur Words in New Video

Rachael Ray left fans concerned for her health after she shared a video where she appeared to slur her words. On Monday, the celebrity chef, 56, shared a video from her FYI series Rachael Ray in Tuscany in which she honored the late Tony Bennett by making his favorite dish, ossobuco, and recalled how she "almost killed him"

In the video, Ray that she made the braised veal shank and polenta dish for Bennett and his wife, Susan Crow. The dinner did not go as planned, though, as the chair the singer, who died in July 2023 after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years, "slid out from under him and he hit his head on my marble counter behind him." Thankfully, Bennett popped "back up" and was able to enjoy the mouthwatering dish.

Rather than being enthralled by the shocking story, though, many of Ray's 1.1 million Instagram followers expressed concern over her wellbeing, some concerned over her appearance and the way in which she appeared to slur her words. One person suggested that Ray suffered "a mini stroke," noting that "part of her mouth seems sinking." Another commenter seemed to agree, adding, "the nurse in me would have her go into be checked for any side effect from a Stroke or Bells Paly." Others suggested that she may have been drunk, one person commenting, "OMG someone get this woman help ! She looks and acts like she has been drinking all the time.

she is deeeefinitely slurring." Another persona asked, "I love you but are you ok? I'm seriously concerned."

However, just as many fans came to Ray's defense, one person asking, "Can we stop being internet doctors? Rachael Ray put in years in this industry. If she's going through a health issue, let's wish her well but calling her names or making fun of her is downright terrible."

Ray has not commented on the concern at this time. While she has since returned to social media, she has done so just to share the recipe for her shrimp and chorizo paella. She shared the recipe to Instagram on Wednesday alongside a caption reading, "Break out the cast iron. It's time to put a little pep in Wednesday night's dinner step with a shrimp and chorizo paella party."

Ray is a beloved chef who first rose to fame in the early 2000s, when she took her 30 Minute Meals concept to Food Network. She later went on to host her own cooking show, Rachael Ray. The Emmy-winning show wrapped after 17 seasons in 2023, with Ray going on to appear in her Rachael Ray in Tuscany show, which began airing on FYI in June.