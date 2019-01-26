Food Network Reviving Rachael Ray’s ’30 Minute Meals’

Rachael Ray is bringing back the fan-favorite show 30-Minute Meals under a new deal with Food Network.

The network announced the deal, which will include an exclusive digital companion series, on Friday. The new 30-Minute Meals episodes will start production later this month, and premiere on Monday, April 1 at 12 p.m. ET. Episodes will be simulcast on Facebook and the Food Network’s TVE platform. Thirty episodes will be released over 30 days.

“Rachael Ray is a culinary firebrand as evidenced by her success across her television shows, magazine, books, live events, philanthropy, and all of her businesses,” Food Network President Courtney White said in a statement. “Her time-saving and creative ideas for whipping up delicious meals at home are perfect for the home cook of any level, while her infectious energy and enthusiasm make viewers feel like they are right there cooking along with her in the kitchen. We can’t wait to deliver more time with Rachael for her fans.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring 30-Minute Meals to a whole new generation of fans,” Ray added. “We are rolling deep this time around, proving to everyone that, yes, these are really meals you can cook in 30 minutes or less. And our show will now be part of Food Network’s on-demand offering, so our friends can actually binge-watch their meals. April is usually rainy here in New York City, but this Spring will shine for us with 30 brand-new 30-Minute Meals.”

30 Minute Meals was Ray’s first Food Network show, launching in November 2001. The series originally ended in 2012, and won an Emmy for Best Daytime Service Show in 2006. Each episode featured Ray walking her viewers through a recipe that would only take 30 minutes to cook.

Ray has hosted other shows for Food Network, including Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels and $40 a Day. She continues to host the Rachael Ray daytime talk show and Meredith Corporation publishes her magazine Every Day With Rachel Ray.

According to Variety, CBS Television Distribution renewed Rachael Ray for a 14th season. The show is available in more than 95 percent of U.S. TV households.

Ray announced the return of 30 Minute Meals on Instagram, assuring her fans it will have “all the cool vibe we had back in the day, but it’s going to be for a whole new generation.” She said the first 15 episodes have been written already.

The celebrity chef’s fans celebrated the news on Instagram. Some asked her to bring back $40 a Day as well.

“Yay!! So excited! I watched you religiously! Can’t wait,” one fan wrote.

“Woot Woot! Wonderful news to hear!! Love the #30minutemeals cook books, loved the show & of course love the #RachaelRayShow!! Grateful,” another added.

“Yes I am so happy!! Finally some cooking shows back on food network and not all competitions,” added another.

Photo credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF