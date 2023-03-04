Rachael Ray won't be on your TV much longer — at least when it comes to her daytime show. Per a CBS Media Ventures press release, the celebrity chef is moving on from her daily series, Rachael Ray, but teased some new projects around the corner. However, she notes she is moving on from the syndicated talk show game. No series finale date has been revealed to the public as of press time.

"In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I've made the decision that's it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," Ray said. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."

"When Rachael debuted her show 17 years ago, she was a gamechanger in the daytime space. She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor," said Steve LoCascio, CBS Media Ventures president. "We're proud to have produced such a successful show with Rachael and her team for so many years. We'll miss Rachael on the air every day, but we'll always be family."

Ray's next project will presumably come via her company Free Food Studios, a venture with Intentional Content. This new venture from Ray, who launched her show in 2006 after successful appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Today, is all about "producing and distributing 'in the kitchen content' created by Ray and serving as a platform for the introduction and development of new and upcoming epiruean talent."