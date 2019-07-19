R. Kelly Fears for His Life in Prison, According to Attorney

R. Kelly is happy to be in solitary confinement in federal prison rather than general population, as the disgraced R&B singer reportedly fears for his life behind bars. Kelly’s attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, told TMZ that during a visit with Kelly, he said he feels safer by himself rather than at the risk of attack by one of his fellow inmates who know he’s accused of sex crimes with underage girls.

However much Kelly may prefer solitary to general population, Becker said it creates problems because it eliminates anyone he could possibly lean on behind bars; the 52-year-old can’t read or write, she said, so it makes even the simplest tasks, like figuring out what’s on the commissary list, even more difficult.

As a member of solitary, Kelly reportedly has access to a phone for a total of 15 minutes a month to speak with family and friends, while prisoners in general population have much more access to the phone. He also has no access to TV or internet.

Kelly remains behind bars in federal prison after a judge denied bond during Tuesday’s hearing, where prosecutors said they obtained the alleged sex tapes at the center of the investigation, which they claim show Kelly allegedly assaulting underage girls.

Prosecutors called Kelly “a danger to the community, especially to minor girls” in their argument over why he should not be released from custody. They asserted that house arrest wasn’t a feasible option because “the defendant can entice girls to his own doorstep, he doesn’t have to leave his home to do that.”

Kelly is facing 18 counts for a slew of serious alleged sexual crimes against 10 victims. He was arrested last week outside of his Trump Tower apartment in Chicago on a 13-count indictment which includes charges of child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

It has long been a part of the allegations against Kelly that he recorded his sexual encounters on video, including those with allegedly underage girls. As far back as the 1990s, there were videos circulating appearing to show Kelly engaged in pedophilia, yet he has beaten the charges for that long as well.