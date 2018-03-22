Queen Latifah’s Mom Dies After Long Battle With Heart Condition

Queen Latifah’s mother, Rita Owens, passed away on Wednesday after struggling with a heart condition for years, People reports.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today,” Latifah said in a statement. “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

“She had struggled with a heart condition for many years and her battle is now over,” Latifah continued. “I am heartbroken but know she is at peace. Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens’ daughter.”

On Wednesday night, Latifah shared a video photo of her mom on Instagram with the caption “143,” which means “I love you.”

Earlier this week, the entertainer thanked fans for the support with a heartfelt message.

“Words can’t to the express on the gratitude that I feel for the love and well wishes from friends family and all of you out there who just got love for the Queen!” the 48-year-old wrote. “But just know in the words of my brother Tupac, You are appreciated! Also please continue to send prayers up to my moms speedy recovery! GOD CAN!!!”

In 2016, Latifah and her mom appeared in a video for the American Heart Association to promote awareness.

“I can’t imagine my life without my mom,” Latifah said in the clip. “My mom is the strongest person I know, and she’s committed to rising about heart failure.”

