Queen Elizabeth Playfully Snaps at Aide While Cutting Cake With Sword

Queen Elizabeth II probably doesn't have to cut cakes herself very often, but the 95-year-old monarch insisted on doing so during a special reception on Friday since it gave her the chance to use a big sword. The Queen, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attended the reception in honor of the volunteers who are organizing the Platinum Jubilee, which will honor the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne in 2022. Video from the reception showed the Queen playfully waved off an aide who thought she should use more appropriate cutlery for the job.

The Queen took a curved sword from an officer in a military uniform to cut the cake, even though a regular knife sat beside it. "I don't think this is going to work," Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, joked in the video published by Sky News' Thomas Newton. As the Queen began trying to cut the cake with the sword, someone off-camera reminded her there was a more useful knife nearby. "Oh, I know there is," the Queen quickly replied. "This is something that is more unusual."

Everyone laughed, as Kate and Camilla watched the Queen try to cut the cake. Eventually, Camilla offered a hand to help the Queen. "That looks very good," the Queen said as she cut the slice.

Queen Elizabeth's sense of humor was firing on all cylinders this week as the U.K. hosted the G7 meetings between world leaders. She and other members of the Royal Family attended a reception, although they do not have any political power at the meetings. While posing for photos, the Queen was heard asking U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson if he is "supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?" while he waited for President Joe Biden to arrive. "Yes," Johnson replied. "We have been enjoying ourselves, in spite of appearances." German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen walking up to the Queen and thanked her for posting for the photos.

Before the cake-cutting reception, Kate, who is married to Prince William, joined First Lady Jill Biden at a school in Hayle, Cornwall. Before the Bidens leave the U.K., they will join Queen Elizabeth for tea at Windsor Castle. Biden is the 13th president to meet the Queen and the fifth to be received at Windsor Castle.