Queen Elizabeth Keeps Sweet Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Display

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have put down roots in sunny California, but they are always close to Queen Elizabeth. The monarch, who lives across the pond in the U.K., has a photo of the couple on prominent display at Buckingham Palace in London. Royal fans caught a glimpse of the image as the Queen met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, June 23.

Marking her first face-to-face discussion with Johnson since the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began last year, several photos of the meeting were snapped as the duo sat down for a discussion at the Palace. As Her Majesty and the Johnson shook hands before taking their respective seats, numerous family photos could be seen on display during the meeting. Among those images was a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The framed image was visibly placed on a table beside a bouquet of pink flowers just behind the Queen and appeared to be a never-before-releases photo of the couple from their 2017 engagement photoshoot. You can see a clearer image of the photo on Entertainment Tonight by clicking here. The Queen also had on display photos of Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as an image of herself and her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April.

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Getty)

The sweet photo of Harry and Markle likely comes as little surprise. Along with it being typical of such photos to be on display during meetings, the royal couple has also been open about their close relationship with the monarch. Amid the alleged rift within the royal family, Harry has maintained a close relationship with his grandmother, with who he revealed he frequently speaks with.

The couple notably paid tribute to the Queen with the arrival of their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The youngest member of the British royal family made her entrance into the world on June 4. In deciding on a name for their little one, Harry and Markle made sure the moniker was packed with significance. Along with her middle name paying tribute to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, her first name, Lilibet, pays homage to the Queen, whose nickname is Lilibet.

The photo of the couple on display comes ahead of Harry's trip home to the U.K. A spokesperson for the royal confirmed Harry arrived back in London. on Friday, June 25 and traveled to Frogmore Cottage, his former residence with Markle. He is set to attend the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana, which will be held on July 1, which would be her 60th birthday, and will commemorate "the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world."