Why Prince Harry and Prince William 'Wont Spend Much Time Together' During Harry's Upcoming Visit

✖

Prince Harry may be headed back to the U.K. in July, but he will not be spending much time with his older brother, Prince William. As the two royals prepare to reunite in person for only the second time since Harry and wife Meghan Markle relocated to California in early 2020, it has been revealed that the Duke of Sussex is not planning for an extended stay as he attends the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Addressing Harry's upcoming travels when speaking to Us Weekly, a source revealed to the outlet that Harry’s trip will just "be a fleeting visit”"and he will "be in and out." Although it remains unclear just how long the duke intends to stay on his home soil, the source said his stay will not be as long as his visit home for the funeral of his grandfather, the late Prince Philip, in April. For that occasion, Harry stayed in the U.K. for more than a week. Further impacting any potential time spent with his brother is the fact that Harry will be required to quarantine for several days before he is able to see any members of his family.

The royal's decision for a shorter visit is not due to the rumored rift in his relationship with William, which he revealed in March "is space at the moment." Instead, Harry hopes to return home sooner rather than later in order to be by wife Meghan Markle's side following the birth of their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple welcomed the little royal, who joined 2-year-old brother Archie, on June 4 in California, meaning Lili will just be a month old when Harry departs for his overseas travels. As such, Us Weekly's source said, "while the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together."

The new statue of the late Diana is set to be unveiled on Thursday July 1, what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. Set to take place on the grounds of Kensington Palace, the memorial will include a plaque, a playground and a fountain surrounding the official sculpture. A source previously told The Sun that ahead of the ceremony, Harry and William have been communicating on occasion via text. The source also said the two brothers "will walk out together out of respect for their mum" and will deliver their own speeches during the unveiling ceremony.