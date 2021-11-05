Queen Elizabeth Gets the OK From Doctor to Attend Royal Event Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth has left her hospital stay and made her way to Sandringham for a weekend stay as she plans to make an appearance at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Doctors allegedly gave her the OK to leave after previously recommending that she get some rest for reasons regarding alarming health concerns. The Telegraph reports Her Majesty left Windsor Castle on Thursday by helicopter.

Located about 100 miles north of London, The royal family typically visits Sandringham during the holiday season for entertaining around Christmas. Each year, the family comes together on Christmas Eve before going to St. Mary Magdalene Church, which is located on the estate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trip comes shortly after the Queen was admitted to the hospital for “preliminary investigations.” Upon advice from her doctors, she canceled a couple of upcoming royal events as she was told to take a break from her royal duties. In her absence, Prince Charles and his son Prince William stood in for some of her appearances. “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement.

Concerns regarding Her Majesty’s health have grown substantially since she was spotted using a cane during her visit to Westminster Abbey in London. Buckingham Palace remained vague as to the reason why she was using the extra assistance, saying only that it was for her “comfort.”

The Queen opted out of an in-person address for the COP26 Climate Change Conference, and instead she made a virtual appearance where she gave an impassioned speech honoring her late husband Prince Philip and his deep commitment to saving the environment. As her first royal engagement back in action, the Queen hosted two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle via videolink. She welcomed the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland. During the event the two ambassadors “each presented their ‘Credentials’ – a formal letter from their Head of State confirming that Her Majesty can trust them to speak on behalf of their country.”