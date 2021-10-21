Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations” before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.

The 95-year-old monarch had been expected to begin a two-day visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday. According to CNN, the Queen, along with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had been scheduled to attend a church service in the city of Armagh on Thursday to mark the centenary of partition and Northern Ireland’s foundation. At this time, it remains unclear why she was given medical advice to rest instead, though a source close to the palace confirmed that it is “not Covid related.” The Queen, along with her late husband Prince Philip, received their COVID vaccinations many months ago.

#BREAKING Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital, Buckingham Palace says pic.twitter.com/eclmYlfyYL — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 21, 2021

The canceled trip comes amid some concerns surrounding the monarch’s health after she was seen using a cane in public for the first time since 2003. The appearance came on Monday as the Queen visited Westminster Abbey in London to attend the centenary of the Royal British Legion. Sources said she used the cane for her “comfort” and declined to offer any further information.

While that appearance did spark some worry, the Queen has proven that she is showing no signs of slowing down in the long term, although she has been advised by her doctors to cut alcohol from her diet. On Tuesday, she hosted business leaders, tech entrepreneurs, and politicians following the government’s investment summit. Just hours before that, the Queen held two meetings via video link with the Japanese ambassador, Hajime Hayashi, and the EU ambassador, João de Almeida. She also recently attended the races at Ascot. It is unclear if she will cancel any future planned events under doctors’ recommendations, with the Queen set to attend events surrounding the upcoming COP26 climate crisis conference later this month.

After becoming Queen in 1952 at the age of 25, the Queen is the world’s longest-reigning monarch. She will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years on the throne. According to reports, she recently declined a magazine’s attempt to award her the title of “Oldie of the Year,” saying she felt too young at heart.