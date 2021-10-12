Queen Elizabeth Spotted Using Cane in Public for First Time

Queen Elizabeth II was spotted publicly using a cane for the first time during her visit to Westminster Abbey in London on Monday. She made the trip to attend the centenary of the Royal British Legion, which is responsible for coordinating the UK poppy appeal, which raises money for veterans. A royal source remained vague as to why the Queen needed the cane, only sharing with Newsweek that the added support was for her “comfort.”

As of now, there have been no concerns regarding the Queen’s health. Though, there are thoughts she may step down from her royal duties, passing the crown on to her son Prince Charles. She’s already begun delegating specific tasks and royal duties to Prince Charles and her grandson, Prince William. They both perform investiture ceremonies, knighting ceremonies for Britain’s best.

The move comes just months after Prince Philip’s passing in April 2021. His official cause of death is listed as “old age.” She took 14 days in private to mourn the loss, almost double the traditional 8-day mourning period. At the time of his death, the Queen released a statement thanking those who sent their condolences. “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and around the world,” she said. “My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

The Queen last made headlines for something like this in 2017, when she declined to bend down to place a wreath at Britain’s national war memorial The Cenotaph. She instead watched from the balcony. She also went through another first earlier this year, by refusing to wear the Imperial State Crown during the State Opening of Parliament, saying it was too heavy for her head. Her Majesty will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, celebrating 70 years on the throne.