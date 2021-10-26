Queen Elizabeth Holds First Royal Event Since Hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday carried out virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, marking her first royal engagements since her brief hospitalization last week. The 95-year-old monarch, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, “conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace confirmed, according to CNN, with the Queen welcoming the new ambassadors to Britain from South Korea and Switzerland.

The Queen carried out the virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, where she has been staying amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pictures showed the monarch wearing a yellow dress and smiling as she sat in front of a computer during the engagement. The post from the Royal Family’s official Instagram account also shared that during the engagement, the ambassadors “each presented their ‘Credentials’ – a formal letter from their Head of State confirming that Her Majesty can trust them to speak on behalf of their country.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The royal engagements come amid growing concern over Her Majesty’s health and followed confirmation from the Palace on Thursday, Oct. 21 that the Queen was hospitalized overnight at London’s King Edward VII private hospital for “preliminary investigations.” The statement added that the Queen returned home to Windsor Castle Thursday morning and was “in good spirits.”

The royal’s hospitalization came after she had to “reluctantly” cancel a trip to Northern Ireland just days prior. The monarch had been scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland, where she and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would attend a church service in the city of Armagh, on Wednesday, though the trip was canceled after the Queen “accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.” Prior to that, the royal had been spotted publicly using a cane for the first time since 2003.

Amid her health concerns, sources told The Telegraph that Her Majesty will no longer do official events solo and will instead have at least one other senior royal jointly scheduled in case she has to cancel over future health scares. The Palace has not confirmed the new working model. The monarch – who is queen of 15 other realms including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand – became Queen in 1952 at the age of 25. She is set to celebrate Platinum Jubilee in 2022, marking 70 years on the throne.