Queen Camilla Falls Ill, Cancels Engagements

Queen Camilla has been forced to cancel several upcoming engagements this week after falling ill. Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday morning that the 77-year-old British royal, who recently returned home from an overseas tour to Australia and Samoa, is resting at home under doctor’s orders after coming down with a chest infection.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal,” the palace said in a statement, according to The Times. “She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Camilla had been poised to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. However, due to her illness, the Duchess of Gloucester has stepped in on the Queen’s behalf to attend the event. Camilla has also pulled out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King the same evening.

The Queen is said to be resting at home. It is unclear when she is expected to return to her royal duties, and further information regarding her condition is unavailable at this time.

This is not the first time Camilla has been forced to cancel public engagements due to illness. Notably, the royal was forced to cancel visits to the Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham for its 100th anniversary and to the Southwater One Library in Telfold to recognize its community contributions, as well as an appearance with King Charles III in Milton Keynes, after she tested positive for Covid-19 in February 2023. The diagnosis marked her second Covid diagnosis after she first tested positive in February 2022.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said when announcing Camilla’s second diagnosis. “With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

Camilla’s most recent health setback comes amid her husband’s cancer battle. The palace announced in February that the monarch was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer after undergoing a “procedure for benign prostate enlargement.” Charles took a three-month hiatus from public-facing royal work on doctor’s advice, returning to forward-facing engagements on April 30. According to Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla’s son from her first marriage, “the King is strong” and is “doing what he can. He’s following the advice of his doctors.”