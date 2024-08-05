Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested After SWAT Standoff

The lead singer of the early 2000s rock band has had several run ins with the law.

Puddle of Mudd lead singer Wes Scantlin was arrested recently after a tense standoff with police that required SWAT to arrive on the scene. According to TMZ, the arrest started as a traffic stop in Burbank and soon escalated after police found the rocker had an active warrant related to allegedly having a weapon at the airport.

According to Billboard, the 52-year-old allegedly refused to get out of his Hummer H2 despite police making several requests, prompting the police to request a crisis negotiator. Scanlin reportedly continued to fight, leading to the officers pepper spraying before SWAT was called around 4 a.m. local time.

(Photo: Wes Scantlin of Puddle of Mudd - Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images)

The police needed to break out the Puddle of Mudd star's window and shot him with "non-lethal" pepper balls, according to TMZ. He finally surrendered, was taken to a hospital to have his eyes flushed, and then was finally arrested for the warrant and a charge of resisting arrest.

It is the latest of the rocker's incidents with law enforcement. He was previously arrested in 2017 for attempting to bring a BB gun on a flight out of LAX to Texas. He was arrested in 2012 after having an altercation with a flight attendant and being drunk. He has had a number of DUIs, felony vandalism in 2016, and more.

Scantlin is scheduled to be in court on August 20 to face his latest charges. The singer was cited and released pending the trial.