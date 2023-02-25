Puddle of Mudd Singer Arrested

Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin was briefly placed behind bars this week after an alarming incident in Los Angeles. Per records that RadarOnline obtained, LAPD officers arrested Scantlin on Monday outside a home in Hollywood, which is believed to be previously owned by Scantlin. He was booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

Radar goes on to note that, despite being held on a $1,000 bond at first, the "Drift & Die" vocalist "was released on his own recognizance hours later." This arrest comes as Ann McFerran, the founder of cosmetic company Glamnetic, made a highly viewed TikTok accusing an unnamed "famous rockstar" of pulling into her driveway and being "camped outside." She goes on to note this was a home the musician previously owned before a foreclosure and was attempting to "claim" it. He then allegedly threatened a worker she hired. While the rockstar's face isn't clearly shown in the video, it is believed to be Scantlin.

McFerran's in-video caption reads: "When you walk down your driveway to catch an Uber and find a stranger camped outside and then realize it's a famous rock singer who had his house foreclosed on (and has been arrested several times before) and was coming back to claim the house so you have to call the police because he begins to threaten the maid you hired and then he gets arrested because turns out he has an active order against him."

Scantlin, whose band is known for songs like "Blurry" and "Psycho," has a lengthy rap sheet, with a 2016 arrest that mirrored behavior from this alleged Monday incident. In January 2016, the Puddle of Mudd singer was arrested for trespassing at and vandalizing a Hollywood property that he lost to foreclosure in 2015. He then allegedly damaged the property. TMZ reported at the time, "Sources connected to the case tell us Scantlin appears to have used a hatchet to smash a window. Also, he allegedly trashed audio electronics, surveillance cameras and an alarm system while inside the home early Saturday." Radar reports that the rockstar was sentenced to 3 years probation and told to pay $40,000 in fines after the 2016 incident.