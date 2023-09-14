Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Involved in Another Major Controversy

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin has been involved in another major controversy. Consequence reports that the band has been banned from a venue in Michigan, The Machine Shop, over Scatlin's behavior. Puddle of Mudd was set to play two nights at the venue, but the business owners have now said that they canceled the shows with no plans to ever book the band again.

"Puddle Of Mudd has cancelled all their upcoming concerts including the shows September 15 and 16 at The Machine Shop. This is not a 'due to circumstances beyond our control' cancellation. This is 100% Wes. The Machine Shop, his band and everyone involved are very disappointed," the venue stated in a Facebook post. "We will not be postponing the shows as we are not ever rescheduling Puddle Of Mudd. All tickets purchased through Etix will be automatically refunded. All hard tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you and please know that all of us at The Machine Shop appreciate your support and understanding."

In response, Scantlin issued his own statement, claiming that he never agreed to play any new Puddle of Mudd concerts. "I would like to take a moment to address recent developments regarding upcoming Puddle of Mudd shows," the singer wrote. "I believe it's important to provide my perspective on this matter. I would like to clarify that the shows in question were set up without my consent by my former management team."

"I told my team at the time more than once that no shows should be booked without my authorization," Scantlin continued. "I never agreed to these shows. In light of these circumstances, I have made the decision to take this time to regroup and make necessary changes. It is essential to ensure that the future of my music career is built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and genuine collaboration. I am deeply grateful for your understanding, continued support, and patience during this transitional period."

The concert cancellation controversy is just another complicated situation in a long line of troubles for Scantlin, which include legal troubles and onstage outbursts. Back in February, LAPD officers arrested Scantlin outside a home in Hollywood, per records obtained by RadarOnline. He was booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge and ultimately released. Notably, Puddle of Mudd actually just released a new album — their studio project of new material, on Friday, titled Ubiquitous.