Priscilla Presley Suffers Twitter Faux Pas While Wishing Lisa Marie Happy Birthday

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, wished her daughter a happy birthday on Twitter but made a very funny mistake. She tagged the wrong Twitter account! Presley herself has not used the account in months. She last used her page in October, following the tragic death of her son Benjamin Keough.

At first, Priscilla, 75, tagged a Presley parody account that has been inactive since 2014. Rather than delete the tweet, Priscilla retweeted her mistake and correctly tagged her daughter's real Twitter account. She later shared a photo taken when Presley was a toddler. Actress Riley Keough, Presley's daughter, also shared an old photo of Presley and her dad, Danny Keough, taken when Riley was a baby. "Happy birthday Mama," Riley wrote in her Instagram Story.

Presley is not active on social media, unlike her mother and daughter. Her most recent tweets were published on Oct. 21, 2020, when she published a statement about Benjamin's death on what would have been his 28th birthday. Benjamin died on July 12, 2020 at 27 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin was the only grandson of Elvis Presley.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you," Presley wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a photo of Benjamin. "The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me, my love." Presley told her son she would "stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley." Presley shares 12-year-old twins Harer and Finley with her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.

Presley spent her childhood at Elvis' mansion in Memphis, Graceland. In an interview with the Memphis Mafia Kid YouTube channel this month, Danny and Joey, the sons of Elvis' first cousin Billy Smith, said Presley had a fun childhood at the home. "We did crazy, crazy things. I mean she was, but we were too. She was something," Danny said, reports Express.

Elvis died at Graceland on Aug. 16, 1977, at 42. "He was no strict at all," Presley said of her father in a 2013 appearance on The Talk. "My mom was totally the opposite, she was really strict." Elvis "would sleep all day so me and my friends pretty much had the run of Graceland," she continued. "And I knew that nobody was going to tell me what to do because they would get fired. I was, truly a terror to be honest.”