Priscilla Presley Sued by Former Business Partner, Alleges She's Near ‘Financial Ruin’

Presley says she attempted to get out of the deal after learning of "wrongdoing."

Priscilla Presley is facing a new legal battle as a former business partner is suing her while alleging the former actress was in near "financial ruin" just two years ago. According to September 2023 court documents — obtained by TMZ — Presley is being sued by a woman named Brigitte Kruse, who says she partnered with Priscilla to form a company called Priscilla Presley Partners, in 2022.

Kruse's lawsuit claims that the purpose of the company was to manage Presley's business and personal affairs in order to "prevent Priscilla's financial ruin and public embarrassment." The suit goes on to allege that, at the time, Presley was facing nearly $700K in unpaid tax debt with no guarantee of future income. Kruse claims that Prssely was roughly two months from stuffing complete financial devastation.

Per the lawsuit, Kruse claims that she spent a lot of time and money to develop projects that would launch in conjunction with Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie, which was released last year. However, she goes on to allege that, around August 2023, Presley ceased communication and has kept her in the dark on any revenue she may be owed. Kruse is suing Presley for breach of contract and seeking unspecified damages.

In response, Presley has filed a motion to have the suit dismissed, claiming that she attempted to back out of the agreement after learning "Kruse and her associate were attempting to misappropriate Ms. Presley's assets and were engaging in other acts of wrongdoing." Additionally, Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, told TMZ that Kruse's lawsuit is meritless.

"My client made significant claims against PPP and its principals Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko for misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars long before this specious lawsuit was filed," Singer said, "We fully anticipate that my client will be vindicated and obtain a judgment against them." The case is currently pending.