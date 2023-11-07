Jacob Elordi Reveals He Copied Elvis' Excessive Bacon Habit for 'Priscilla'

Opening up about his role as Elvis Presley in the new film Priscilla, actor Jacob Elordi has revealed he took the role so seriously that he even copied The King's excessive bacon habit. Elordi (The Kissing Booth franchise) was recently part of an Entertainment Weekly roundtable interview alongside his co-star Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) — who portrays Priscilla Presley — and the film's writer-director Sofia Coppola. During the conversation, Coppola said to Elordi, "You ate a lot of bacon," then explained, "Priscilla [Presley] told us that Elvis liked really burnt bacon."

Confirming the claim, Elordi shared, "I averaged, like, a pound of bacon a day. It's not that noticeable because I'm quite long, but I was the biggest I've ever been." Spaeny then chimed in about the story of the "Fool's Gold" loaf: an 8,000-calorie sandwich made up of a pound of bacon, a jar of peanut butter and a jar of jelly on a loaf of sourdough bread. It's said that Elvis once flew from Graceland to Denver, Colorado to just to eat the sandwich — made by the Colorado Mine Company restaurant — without ever leaving his plane.

"I thought he took, like, a flight to go get them," Spaeny recalled. Coppola replied, "Priscilla told me that because they were so poor, that they would just live off peanut butter and banana sandwiches. So when he was more successful, like, it reminded him of being a kid." Coppola then added, "But we have to ask her how to really make them because she can tell us how to do it."Spaeny quipped, "It's a secret recipe."

Priscilla is a biographical drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Coppola. It's based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon. Additional cast members include Dagmara Domińczyk, Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll, and Luke Humphrey.

Lisa Marie Presley had a chance to read the Priscilla movie script before her death — but she wasn't supportive of it, reportedly finding it to be "vengeful and contemptuous" toward her father. In emails obtained by Variety, Lisa Marie wrote to Coppola and offered her unfiltered thoughts. Suffice it to say that the musician was not happy with the way the movie depicted her dad.

"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative," Lisa Marie wrote to Coppola, 52, in a 2022 email. "As his daughter, I don't read this and see any of my father in this character. I don't read this and see my mother's perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don't understand why?" In a second email, Lisa Marie told Coppola that she would "be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly" if the filmmaker did not abandon the project. Lisa Marie's emails were sent four months before she died — in January 2023 — after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest. She was 54 at the time of her death.