Lisa Marie Presley's Ex to Gain Custody of Their Daughters

It's been over a week since the tragic passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Now, new details have been released about how her twin daughters, Finley and Harper, will navigate this difficult time. According to TMZ, Presley's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, will get full custody of the 14-year-old twins.

Presley and Lockwood were married from 2006 to 2016. Despite the fact that they went their separate ways in 2016, their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2021. Even though the matter of their divorce was settled, Presley and Lockwood were involved in a contentious custody battle over their children. Now, Lockwood will have full custody of their daughters, who have been living with him since their mother's death. The twins are said to be comfortable with the new arrangement.

There was a bit of speculation regarding the custody of Presley's twin daughters. More specifically, it was speculated that Presley's other ex-husband, Danny Keough, with whom she shares Riley Keough and the late Benjamin Keough, would make a play for custody. Danny has been living with Presley for the past two years following the death of their son and has helped raise Finley and Harper. Although, since Lockwood already had joint custody with Presley, the matter has effectively been put to rest and he will have full custody going forward.

TMZ noted that the intention is that Riley will continue to have a relationship with her younger sisters. Additionally, their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, will continue to have a presence in their lives. Priscilla was the one to confirm her daughter's passing. She said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known."

Shortly after Presley's Jan. 12 passing, Lockwood broke his silence on the tragedy by releasing a statement to PEOPLE. His statement began, "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley. Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."

"The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he continued. "Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."