'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Speaks out After Being Airlifted to Hospital

✖

Cary Elwes is "recovering well" after he was airlifted to the hospital for a rattlesnake bite. Hours after news broke that The Princess Bride actor, 59, landed himself in the hospital, Elwes spoke out about the terrifying incident in a Monday Instagram post that included a close-up of his injured hand.

Elwes began the health update with a Princess Bride joke, telling fans that he was "bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," offering a nod to the "Rodents Of Unusual Size" in the hit 1987 movie. The actor, whose finger appeared swollen and blue, went on to express his thanks "to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care." The actor added that he was "recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks."

The update came shortly after TMZ broke the news earlier that day that Elwes, who is currently working on Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon, was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday. The outlet, citing unnamed sources, reported the actor was working outside at his Malibu home when he was bit by a rattlesnake. At the time, details of the bite, including where exactly Elwes was bit, were unclear, though the sources told TMZ "it was serious enough that Cary required immediate medical attention, as we're told people around him felt it was a life-threatening injury."

Elwes, however, isn't a stranger to serious injuries. The actor was notably injured not once, but twice on the set of The Princess Bride, in which he played heartthrob protagonist Westley. Opening up about the incidents in his book As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, per Looper, Elwes recalled how he "woke up in the emergency room, still in costume, to the frightening sound of stitches being sewn into my skull" after being hit in the head with a sword by Christopher Guest. Elwes also broke his toe during filming.

Amid the actor's most recent terrifying injury, friends and fans were eager to send Elwes wishes for a speedy recovery. Elwes' Stranger Things costar Randy Havens commented on his Monday update, "Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way." Meanwhile, one fan wrote, "Almost rather it had been a ROUS! Sheesh! Get well soon."