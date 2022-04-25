'Princess Bride' Star Cary Elwes Airlifted to Hospital

✖

Cary Elwes is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu, California home. The Princess Bride actor, 59, was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday, TMZ reports, after being bitten while working outside his home. Sources close to Elwes told the outlet that the bite was serious enough to require the immediate response, as people around him felt it was a life-threatening injury.

Luckily, the star is going to make a full recovery after getting the help he needed in time, the outlet reports. Elwes is currently working on Zack Snyder's epic sci-fi fantasy, Rebel Moon, which the director revealed last week has begun production. Elwes plays the king of the galactic empire in Snyder's highly-anticipated Netflix mega-film, co-starring with Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Michiel Huisman and Alfonso Herrera.

In Rebel Moon, a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Belisarius. The colonists desperately rely on a young woman with a mysterious past (Boutella) to recruit warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a final stand. Production is expected to go through November, with the streamer planning two split the project into two feature films with the possibility of a spinoff as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Snyder told BroBible in October 2021 that he wanted Rebel Moon to be made "on a scale that is, frankly, as big as you can make a movie," calling it the "culmination of my love of mythology and my love of giant movies and action and really just epic cinema." Elwes shared his excitement about the project to his Instagram on April 8, writing alongside an article about his casting, "Very excited to be working with the wonderfully talented Zack Snyder on his new project, Rebel Moon. My very first sci-fi with the master himself." Later, he reposted a tweet from Snyder with photos from the set, writing simply, "Cannot wait... #rebelmoon." Elwes has been booked and busy in Hollywood as of late, also recently joining the Mission: Impossible franchise following a role on Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Guy Ritchie's latest project, Operation Fortitude.