Mike Posner Required Airlift to Hospital After Rattlesnake Bite During ‘Walk Across America’

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” singer Mike Posner was airlifted to a hospital during the Colorado leg of his “Walk Across America” after he was bit by a baby rattlesnake. The 31-year-old songwriter shared a video of himself being treated in a hospital and thanked all the doctors and nurses who helped him. The post earned plenty of comments from Posner’s famous fans, including Joe Jonas and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Posner (@mikeposner) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:14am PDT

Posner said he walked eight miles and was hoping to get in 16 more on Wednesday when his plans were derailed by a baby rattlesnake bit. Despite the injury, Posner still plans to keep his walk going.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That venom is no joke! I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time,” Posner wrote. “Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses). I’ll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven’t had those in a while Hahahaha! Can’t wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!!”

“What!!!! Get well soon, sending best wishes to you,” Brown wrote in the comments.

“Rest up bro. Glad you are ok,” Jonas added.

“Damn bro where were you,” Diplo wrote.

“You are a real life super hero,” Jessie J wrote.

Posner kicked off his 2,800-mile Walk Across America on April 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. He is trying to walk 20 miles a day, with plans to reach Los Angeles by September. The day before his snake bite, he shared a video of himself walking across the Kansas-Colorado state line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Posner (@mikeposner) on Aug 7, 2019 at 8:28pm PDT

“I think you have to have goals that inspire you,” Posner told the Detroit News in May when he stopped there for a break in the walk. “Your whole life can’t just be about taking care of stuff, and solving problems that exist. There has to be some element of mysticism and adventure, and the walk is that for me right now.”

Posner said he was inspired to do something courageous after experiencing so much loss in the past two years. His father died in 2017 from brain cancer. Collaborator Avicii took his own life in 2018. Months later, Mac Miller died from an accidental drug overdose.

“It just reframes your life when you accept death. You start to go through life and do the things that are actually meaningful to you,” Posner told the Detroit News. “It sort of gives you a blank check, doesn’t it?”

Posner has a tracker on his website, which says he has walked 1,632 miles already. He also has a list of goals, which includes “Leave each town we go through a little bit better than when we arrived” and “Practice deep listening: I will be spending periods of my walk compassionately listening to people with as much of my full attention as possible. This means listening to others, not to the voice in my head.”

His other goals are to “love everybody,” “sing for people” and “enjoy where I am in the journey. Don’t waste time obsessing about getting to the end.”

Posner is a prolific songwriter, earning a Grammy nomination for “I Took a Pill in Ibiza.” Earlier this year, he released his third album, A Real Good Kid, which includes the singles “Song About You,” “Stuck in the Middle” and “Move On.”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom