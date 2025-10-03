Prince William Shares Emotional Kate Middleton Cancer Update

Prince William is giving emotional insight into how Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis impacted his family.

The Prince of Wales, 43, got vulnerable while discussing his wife’s health in Friday’s new episode of Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been very lucky; we hadn’t had many illnesses in the family for a very long time. My grandparents lived until they were in the high 90s,” the royal told the Schitt’s Creek star, 78, referencing the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Apple TV+

“They were the vision of fitness, and stoicism, and resilience, if you like. So we’ve been very lucky as a family,” he continued. “But I think, when you suddenly realize that the rug, if you were, the metaphorical rug, can be pulled from under your feet quite quick at any point.”

Things changed when the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer, which she announced publicly in March 2024.

“You maybe think to yourself, ‘It won’t happen to us, we’ll be OK.’ Because I think everyone has a positive outlook, you’ve got to be positive,” William said. “But when it does happen to you, then it takes you into some pretty not great places.”

apple tv+

Prince William was also reeling from his father, King Charles, being diagnosed with cancer, which he announced in February 2024.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year that I’ve ever had,” he admitted. “Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he’s, you know, he’s old enough to do that himself as well.”

“But it’s important that my family feels protected and has the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job,” he continued. “But you know, we all have challenges that come our way, and it’s important to keep going.”

(Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

In September 2024, Kate announced that she was cancer-free after undergoing treatment, which William confirmed on Friday was still the case. “It’s great news,” he gushed.

“You know life is sent to test us as well, and it definitely can be challenging at times, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are,” he told Levy. “You know, I’m so proud of my wife and my father for how they’ve handled all of last year. My children have managed brilliantly as well.”