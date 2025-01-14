Kate Middleton Gives Rare Update on Her Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton is sharing rare insight into her cancer journey while making a surprise visit to the hospital at which she received her treatment.

The Princess of Wales, 43, made an appearance at The Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting with patients and hospital staff in an emotional engagement that came nearly a year after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

During Kate’s appearance at The Royal Marsden Hospital, she confirmed that the medical center was where she was treated before she was able to announce in September 2024 that she had completed her chemotherapy course. She also spoke about the self-care practices that helped her get through the difficult time, saying, “I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight,” as per the Daily Mail.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with Richard Bosworth during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London on January 14, 2025. (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The royal also related to one woman’s experience with treatment when, during their conversation, her machine began to beep. “I recognize that beep!” Kate told her. She said when hearing of another patient’s diagnosis, “The body is amazing at telling us, ‘You need to take time out.’”

Kate then told a woman who was going through chemotherapy, “It’s really tough… It’s such a shock… Everyone said to me, ‘please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,’” as per the BBC.

Before she left, the princess hugged a woman, telling her, “I’m sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help.” The Princess of Wales continued, “I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that’s going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time,” adding, “Are you ok? Yes? There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s solo appearance came alongside the announcement that she and her husband, Prince William, are now joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, a foundation her husband has supported since 2007 and a role previously held by his late mother, Princess Diana.

A Kensington Palace spokesman told the BBC of Kate’s visit to the hospital, “The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

The hospital visit marks Kate’s first official appearance since celebrating her birthday last week. Prince William acknowledged the challenging year for his wife and their family, which also includes children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, in a social media tribute to Kate.

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you,” the Prince of Wales wrote. “Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W”