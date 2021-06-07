Prince William and Kate Middleton React to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcoming Baby Girl

✖

Prince William and Kate Middleton are "delighted" to have a new niece after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet Diana, on Friday, June 4. Two days after the birth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their support on Instagram, posting a photo of the then-pregnant Duchess of Sussex with her husband and their 2-year-old son Archie.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the pair wrote on Instagram Sunday, shortly after the news was released publicly. "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie." William and Kate are parents themselves of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, and will have plenty of parenting experience to pass on to the younger royals, who announced Sunday the birth of daughter Lili.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they shared. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The royal family continued in an official statement, "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world." The palace revealed Lili was born at 11:40 a.m. on June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued, sharing the special meaning behind her name. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Prince Harry and his wife first announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day, sharing a photo on Instagram in which Markle was visibly pregnant, although the two didn't disclose how far along she was in her pregnancy at the time. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the post read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." In March, the couple told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that they would be welcoming a baby girl into the family.