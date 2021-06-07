Queen Elizabeth's Reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Welcoming 2nd Child Revealed

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Friday, named after Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen's nickname when she was younger was Lilibet, so Harry is honoring both of these important women with his daughter's name. According to reports, the excitement over the baby and the importance of the name is helping to ease the tension between Prince Harry and his grandmother.

"The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos," an insider told InTouch. "She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside." Like any parents, Harry and Meghan are also over the moon in love with little Lilibet. "Harry and Meghan are obsessed with Lillibet," the source added. "They’re so in love with her. Meghan is tired but doing well!"

Harry and Meghan released a statement through their foundation Archwell two days after Lilibet's birth. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili," they shared. "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Markle and Prince Harry first announced that they were expecting another child on Valentine's Day of this year. At the time, they posted a photo where Markle was visibly pregnant, though they didn't reveal how far along she was at that point. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," the post read. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." The following month, the couple gave their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they revealed the sex of the baby. "To have a boy then a girl -- what more can you ask for?" Harry said. Markle also told Winfrey that they would not be having any more children after Lilibet.

Markle and Prince Harry will be raising Lili in their new home in California, having stepped away from full-time royal duties and life in Buckingham Palace. They told Winfrey that they were not getting adequate support from the royal institutions and that instances of racism were also a factor. The couple is now pursuing opportunities in the entertainment industry, drawing on powerful connections and Markle's background as a TV actress.