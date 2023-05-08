Prince Louis Marks First Official Royal Engagement With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Louis had his first royal engagement on Monday, with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton joining him in Slough, England. The Prince of Wales and his family took part in The Big Help Out, an event to encourage people to volunteer in their local communities the day after King Charles III's coronation. Louis' older siblings – Prince George and Princess Charlotte – joined in the fun.

George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, joined their parents alongside the 3rd Upton Scout Group. Louis was seen practicing archery, melting marshmallows with his mom, and sitting on his dad's lap inside an excavator. He was also seen pushing a wheelbarrow and using his hands to paint a wall. Middleton is the president of the Scouts Association.

(Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

All members of the family took turns with a bow, and Charlotte hit a bullseye. "Both George and Louis were pretty keen shots as well, and the Princess is a pretty experienced archer as well by the look of it," Scouts CEO Matt Hyde told PEOPLE. "It was lovely they had such a great time with people in Scouts as well – it's what we do. We help other people, we have fun, and learn skills."

Although this was Louis' first royal engagement, he has already made headlines for his expressive face. During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022, he went viral for making silly faces during public events. During his grandfather's coronation, Louis also had fun waving to crowds. The events did tire him out though, as he was caught on camera yawning at one point. That's probably why he did not attend the coronation concert Sunday night.

Louis' uncle, Prince Harry, also attended the coronation, but he was only in the U.K. for a short time. After appearing at Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family, he quickly got back to the airport and was back in California by 7:30 local time. He was not seen in photos with his family after the coronation. There was no drama during the event itself though, as he arrived early with his uncles Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and sat beside his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are no longer "working royals," and they both live in the U.S. Markle stayed home in California to be with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.