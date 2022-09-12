Kate Middleton Reveals How Youngest Son Prince Louis Reacted to Death of Queen

The world was left reeling following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Since her passing, members of the royal family have appeared in public to greet well-wishers during this difficult time. According to Hollywood Life, Kate Middleton told those who gathered at Windsor Castle to mourn the Queen how her youngest son, Prince Louis, reacted upon hearing of her death.

Reporter Roya Nikkhah shared on Twitter that Middleton, the newly minted Princess of Wales, had something sweet to say about Prince Louis when she visited Windsor Castle on Saturday. She said that her son brought up Prince Phillip when he learned about the monarch's death. According to Middleton, Louis said, "'At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now.'" Phillip, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021 at the age of 99. Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were married for over 70 years before his passing.

An emotional Princess of Wales told a group children that Prince Louis said of #TheQueen “At least Grannie is with Great Grandpa now” while another well-wisher said “It was really nice” to see William, Harry, Kate and Meghan together — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) September 10, 2022

Middleton wasn't the only one who greeted well-wishers at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Her husband, Prince William, the new Prince of Wales and direct heir to the throne, was by her side. In a surprise to many, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also appeared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four royals put on a united front to mourn the Queen despite the reported drama between them. Their appearance came two days after it was reported that Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news by sharing, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. Flags across the U.K. were lowered to half-mast ahead of a national minute's silence and the start of an official period of mourning." Following her passing, her eldest son, Charles, ascended to the throne and became King Charles II. One of his first actions as the new king was to release a statement about his mother's death. His statement read, in part, "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." The king ended the message by writing that he and the royal family take comfort in knowing how widely respected Queen Elizabeth was around the world.