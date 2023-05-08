Prince Harry Already Back in US Following Coronation of Charles III and Camilla

Prince Harry's visit to the U.K. was brief this weekend, but he rushed home for another important family event. The 38-year-old flew to London alone to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla on Saturday, but then flew back to Los Angeles, California that same day. He got back just in time to celebrate his son Prince Archie's birthday with his wife Meghan Markle and other family members.

Prince Harry was at Westminster Abbey with the rest of the royal family on Saturday morning when his father was formally crowned in a ceremony dating back centuries. He then flew halfway around the world to arrive at LAX at 7:30 p.m. local time. According to a report by CNN, the prince did not get an invitation to join his father and other family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace where they stood for photo ops. Those on the balcony included most of the "working royals," but since moving to the U.S. Prince Harry is no longer one of them.

Prince Harry has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation of his father, King Charles III https://t.co/zwSW1otXwi pic.twitter.com/b7oFiU3apd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 6, 2023

Still, those looking for drama might have been left disappointed. Prince Harry arrived in London on Friday night and got to the coronation early alongside his uncles Prince Edward and Prince Andrew and his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He could be seen smiling and talking animatedly with them and other guests, then following along with the coronation ceremony respectfully. He did not join the procession after the coronation, instead leaving in a car by himself.

Since Prince Harry and Markle opted to step back from royal duties and not become "working royals," it's no surprise that they did not have a formal part to play in the coronation ceremony. At the same time, as the king's second son, it is rare for Prince Harry not to have some honors and a place in the spotlight. Of course, Prince Harry has accused the royal institution at large of racism against his wife and unfair treatment of her, so tension within the family is nothing new. The prince's memoir Spare caused a huge stir within the royal family when it was published earlier this year.

Spare is available now in print, digital and audiobook formats. Prince Harry and Markle have other projects discussing their personal lives including a Netflix original series that is streaming now. Celebrations related to the coronation are winding down in London.