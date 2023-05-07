Coronation Cameras Capture Sweet Moment Between Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte shared a sweet moment on Saturday morning at the Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla. The TV cameras passed over them as the two made eye contact while singing a hymn together. Mother and daughter smiled, apparently sharing some authentic joy in the grand ceremony.

Middleton and Princess Charlotte's warm smile aired on the regular BBC broadcast of the coronation and later broke out as a viral clip online. The princess stood between her mother and her father, Prince William while the whole assembly sang from a book in front of them. At that moment, it seemed like Princess Charlotte and her mother happened to be the only two looking up from their papers. There's no telling if they were sharing a private joke or perhaps just a general sense of community and enjoyment in this momentous occasion.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte sharing a smile.



🎥 BBC #Coronation pic.twitter.com/awOLnLCWBJ — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) May 6, 2023

Princess Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Middleton, and she turned 8 years old last week, just days before the coronation. Under British law she is currently third in line for the throne behind her father and her elder brother, 9-year-old Prince George. Their younger brother, Prince Louis is now 5 years old. Each of these children has been in the spotlight literally since the day they were born, but on Saturday the attention was ramped up to an even greater degree.

According to a report by CNN Style, smiles weren't the only matching things the princess and her mother wore on Saturday. Both wore ivory silk dresses by fashion designer Alexander McQueen embroidered with flowers and other natural motifs to represent the monarchy's interest in protecting the natural environment. However, the ceremonial accessories that Middleton was expected to wear nearly covered her ornate dress completely, meaning that Princess Charlotte's was the only one visible for most of the coronation.

With fans fawning over Princess Charlotte and the other royal children at the coronation this week, we can expect their official royal appearances to continue increasing. Already, the princes and princess have been stepping out more often for church services and public events, particularly during the Platinum Jubilee in 2022. Prince William and Middleton have generally tried to shield their children from the public eye as much as possible, but in today's social media-saturated age, it's hard to imagine those kids keeping to themselves much longer.