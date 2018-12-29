Prince Harry Reportedly Growing ‘Really Grumpy’ Over Royal Family Drama

Amid the ongoing family drama and chaos that has plagued the Royal Family over the past year since Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle, reports are surfacing that Harry has been growing “really grumpy.”

Sources close to the palace tell PEOPLE that Harry’s behavior has taken a turn and that the Duke of Sussex has become “really grumpy,” adding how “something has changed” with him and no one can “quite put their finger on it.”

“He looks cross with the world,” the source divulged to the publication, adding that part of the tension coming from Harry’s relationship with his big brother, Prince William.

While the two look as tight as ever and will always “come together” because of their close relationship, Harry is supposedly “frustrated” with being the “spare” of the “heir and a spare situation,” while not knowing exactly what his role is as a royal.

“Harry doesn’t have his own structure like William, whose role [as the future King] is clear-cut and defined,” the source adds. “Harry’s isn’t. [He and Meghan] want to do their own thing. And to do that, you need to be away sometimes.”

The two will definitely be spending some time away from one another. In addition to staying in a different home this Christmas, Harry and Markle will be moving out of Kensington Palace, where they currently live alongside William and Kate, and take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor — just over 20 miles away from Harry’s older brother.

The move will be most delightful for the newlyweds, who are also expecting their first child after tying the knot in a lavish wedding this past May. In an announcement shared by the Palace this past October, it was revealed the two would be welcoming their first in the spring of 2019.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the announcement, shared to the palace’s official social media outlets, read.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the statement continued.

The members of the Royal Family have not publicly commented on the rumors surrounding the couple, which don’t appear to be bothering the Duchess of Sussex, as she recently attended the British Fashion Awards.

Photo credit: Getty Images