Prince Harry and Prince William's Dedication of Princess Diana Statue May Hint Rift Still Needs Healing

Prince Harry and his older brother Prince William remain divided following the Duke of Sussex’s return trip to the U.K. in April, according to one royal source. Although there had been hope the brothers would reconcile their difference when Harry returned home to the U.K. to attend grandfather Prince Philips funeral, new details about the upcoming unveiling of a Princess Diana statue seem to indicate their rift prevails.

According to one source who spoke to The Sun, there is concern the royal brothers will not "present a united front" at the ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. While he is currently home in California with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son Archie, Harry is slated to travel back across the pond to attend the ceremony in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace. The source said both Harry and William will "move heaven and earth to be there," as the statue unveiling, which they commissioned together, "is very important for them." While there was "hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship," the source said "that seems a long way off right now," as rather than release a joint statement, Harry and William are choosing to deliver separate addresses.

"The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses. You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that's not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own," the source continued. "It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front.”"

Harry and Williams relationship has been in the spotlight ever since Harry and Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. During the interview, the couple made a number of alarming allegations, including that one member of the British royal family raised questions and concerns about the skin tone of their son ahead of his birth. Harry also revealed that while he and his brother have "been through hell together and we have a shared experience," they are "on different paths." Harry added that "the relationship is space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully."

The brothers reunited for the first time in person in more than a year for their grandfather's funeral. Although they were separated by their cousin during the procession to the chapel, they were seen walking and chatting with one another following the service. Further details about their interactions during the trip were not divulged.