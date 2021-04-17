Princes Harry and William Reunite at Prince Philip's Funeral Amid Family Feud

✖

Prince Harry has arrived back in the U.K. to pay tribute to his grandfather, Prince Philip. At the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, Harry and his brother, Prince William, were shown together for the first time since March 2020. The two were not placed side-by-side in the funeral procession, in what CBS News' royal experts cited as a decision by Queen Elizabeth to avoid drawing media attention to the pair's body language and proximity towards one another.

This appearance not only comes after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, ceased their royal duties but also after their bombshell interview they did with Oprah Winfrey. In that interview, they slammed those who run the royal family's day-to-day activities and cited dismissive attitudes towards mental health issues. They also accused unnamed parties of racism, as some people within the palace were apparently worried about how dark their son Archie's skin would be.

(Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Despite all this drama, Prince Harry has been nothing but respectful when it comes to Philip and Queen Elizabeth. This became even more so apparent in his statement made after his grandfather's death, which was a moving tribute to the late royal.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next," Harry wrote. "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.

(Photo: Samir Hussein - Pool/Wireimage/Getty)

"He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’ So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. ‘Per Mare, Per Terram.’"