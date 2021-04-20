Prince Harry May Delay Return to US Following 'Peace Talks' With Prince William

✖

Following his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday, Prince Harry may delay his return home to California. It had been believed the Duke of Sussex would return home shortly after the St. George's Chapel ceremony to be by pregnant wife Meghan Markle's side, though Harry is now said to be reconsidering the length of his stay in the U.K. following hours-long peace talks with his brother, Prince William.

Following the televised ceremony, during which William and Harry officially reunited amid the rift in their relationship, the two brothers are said to have met up away from the cameras at Windsor Castle. Insiders revealed to The Sun that their father Prince Charles held the private discussion, which is something Philip "would have wanted,” stating, "it's early days but you'd hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for." The talk is said to have lasted two hours, and at this time, the exact details of that discussion remain unclear.

"It is not known what was said behind closed doors and when the cameras were turned off, but it's unfathomable to think Megxit and Oprah did not come up," one source told the outlet. "Harry and William appeared cordial as the cameras rolled and that seemed to pave the way for Charles to join them when everyone had left."

Following those discussions, Metro reports Harry has booked an open flight to the U.S., meaning he could potentially stay in the U.K. several days longer and may not leave until after Queen Elizabeth's 95th birthday on Wednesday. Royal biographer Penny Junor said Harry "should stay for the Queen’s birthday as it is the least he can do for his grandmother and it gives him even more opportunity to talk to his father and his brother."

It had initially been believed that Harry would return immediately following the Saturday ceremony, which came after Philip's April 9 passing at the age of 99. Sources said he was to stay in the U.K. for "a week" and was eager to return home to Markle, who is currently late into her pregnancy with their second child. Should he return home later this week, he will be crossing the pond to reunite with his brother in just a few months' time. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight the two brothers "are united in their commitment to carry on their mother’s legacy," and as such, they will reunite in July to be by one another's side as they honor their late mother at a statue unveiling on what would have been her 60th birthday. Details of that event have not yet been released.