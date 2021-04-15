How Prince Harry and Prince William Have Interacted Since Harry Returned to UK for Philip's Funeral

✖

A month after his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey rocked the royal family, Prince Harry has returned home to the U.K. Arriving in London on Sunday to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral following his death on April 9, the trip home marks a possibly pivotal point for the royal, who admitted his relationship with father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William has been strained. Now that he is back in the U.K., however, how have things been between Harry and William?

After touching down on U.K. soil, Harry has been quarantining, as directed by U.K. coronavirus guidelines, at his former royal residence of Frogmore Cottage. Due to this, the royal, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, has been unable to see other members of his family, aside from cousin Princess Eugenie, who calls Frogmore Cottage home. While he has not been able to meet with his immediate family face-to-face just yet, he has reportedly been in touch with his brother via phone. According to one source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, the royal brothers are not expected to see each other in person until the Saturday, April 17 funeral ceremony, which is to be held at St. George’s Chapel on the ground of the Windsor Estate. During the somber event, which will only be attended by 30 people due to the pandemic, the brothers will walk together in a procession behind the specially built Land Rover carrying their grandfather's casket.

Harry is reportedly only expected to remain in the U.K. for "a week," a source told Us Weekly, meaning he will fly back home to California to be by pregnant wife Meghan Markle's side on Sunday. Markle, who also appeared in the interview with Winfrey, was advised by her physician not to travel given how late into her pregnancy she is. While Harry is said to be struggling with the distance from his wife, Markle was reportedly supportive of his decision to return home, with a source telling the Daily Mail she "said it's during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she's willing to forgive and move forward." Markle reportedly told her husband "this is the opportune time" for Harry "to mend his relationship with his brother and his dad."

While it is unclear if the royal family has managed to mend their relationship, one of ET's sources said that "despite the troubles that have existed over the past year," Harry and William "are united in their commitment to carry on their mother’s legacy." After returning home to the U.S. following Philip's funeral, Harry is reportedly set to travel back to the U.K. in July to be by his brother's side as they honor their late mother Princess Diana at a statue unveiling on what would have been her 60th birthday.