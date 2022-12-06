Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim

Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.

Prior to Harry Markle's interview with Winfrey, there were a number of allegations that spread about the couple. One of those allegations revolved on what the prince supposedly told his friend. He allegedly told his friend that the Brits would "need to learn a lesson" and that the royal family would find the interview "quite shocking." It wasn't before long that Harry set the record straight by way of a Sussex spokesperson. Royal journalist Omid Scobie shared the statement, which described the claims as "shameful and manipulative."

"This is a baseless hit piece masquerading as journalism. This story is riddled with inaccuracies, not least of which is a quote erroneously attributed to Prince Harry," their statement read. "To accuse a man who spent 10 years serving his country of wanting to teach that same country a lesson is not only an attempted distraction but an unfortunate and predictable tabloid strategy. To put him against his country is shameful and manipulative, especially when Prince Harry has never spoken ill of the British public."

This latest royal drama comes days before Harry and Markle's docuseries is set to drop on Netflix. The six-episode series will premiere on Dec. 8 with the streaming service dropping the first three episodes. The subsequent three episodes will drop on Dec. 15. Ahead of the release, Netflix shared a new trailer that showcases just how open the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to be in the series. In the trailer, Markle says that "they're never going to protect you." Harry later references his late mother, Princess Diana, saying, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself." The sneak peek ends with the prince looking into the camera and saying, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

The docuseries isn't the only thing that Harry and Markle have on their plates. It was recently reported that the couple will take full charge of their Archewell Foundation after the nonprofit announced that Archewell President Mandana Dayani stepped down. Additionally, Harry has his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare, coming out in early January.