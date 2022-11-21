Why Brits Are Attacking Meghan Markle Yet Again

Meghan Markle has once again come under fire from British citizens. During her Archetypes podcast interview with Jameela Jamil, Meghan Markle tried to utilize a British accent. "You alright, babe? Hello?" asked the actress, to which Meghan replied, "Ello." However, her antics were not well received. Per OK Magazine, a critic wrote, "Is Meghan trying to do a British accent again?" while another said, "Now making fun of the British accent? Please, Meghan, just shut up."Pathetic, really," said a third, while a fourth added, "They are both as 'artificial' as they come!!!"

The episode featured Jamil speaking out about how it isn't fair that Meghan gets criticized for everything she does. "It's just it's an unfathomable amount of s** that you take, Meghan. I can't believe it," she said on the latest episode. "And I fought back on your behalf of years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilized woman. That demonization just shows how afraid they are of you." The Good Place star added, "I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it. It has highlighted for us the intense and unkindness and bigotry, and misogyny of our media. And I, I think, and I hope, and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back."

Additionally, Jamil shared how Meghan has personally helped her. "You have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me," the actress said. "And people don't know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. You reach out to us. You don't do it publicly. You don't come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world. "And so I just I appreciate you and thank you for that because those are some hairy moments, and I needed that guidance," Jamil said. "So, thanks. Thanks, mate."

Along with Jamil, the philanthropist also spoke with Shohreh Aghdashloo and Ilana Glazer during the episode, relating some advice she was given days before she married Prince Harry in 2018. "[It was] a very, very influential and inspiring woman, who — for her own privacy — I won't share who it was with you," Markle said. "She said to me, 'I know that your life is changing, but please don't give up your activism. Don't give up because it means so much to women and girls.'" She added, "And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes. But also because she encouraged me to do so. And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There's safety in numbers. But there's also strength in numbers." Markle's Spotify podcast has been a rousing success for the Duchess of Sussex. The first episode of Archetypes, in which she speaks with Serena Williams, debuted in August at the top of Spotify's Top Podcasts chart, knocking The Joe Rogan Experience to second place.