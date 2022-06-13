Prince Harry Falls off His Horse During Polo Match

✖

Prince Harry experienced a bit of a mishap during a recent polo match. Entertainment Tonight reported that Harry fell off of his horse during the course of the match, which took place on Sunday. But, he quickly got back up and consoled the animal following the incident.

Harry took part in the match, which took place at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club in California, with his Los Padres team. Although, he took a spill during the course of the game. In photos captured from the event, Harry, dressed in his polo uniform, can be seen taking a tumble as his horse falls to the ground. The prince was later seen consoling the animal and walking by its side.

ET noted that the incident took place in front of a large crowd. Katharine McPhee, Meghan Markle's friend, her husband, David Foster, and their one-year-old son Rennie were all in attendance for the match. Harry was spotted having a chat with Foster and McPhee during the event. However, Markle and the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet, were not present. Despite giving it his all during the match, the Los Padres ended up losing 12-11.

Harry has been getting back into the polo game as of late. In late May, the prince competed with the Los Padres in the Santa Barbara polo tournament. His team had better luck during that event, as they won and secured the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy. Markle presented the award to the team and placed a kiss on each player's cheek as she did so. Once she got to Harry, she gave him a sweet peck on the lips.

According to E! News, Harry's polo club is run by his good friend Nacho Figueras. In April, Figueras shared a post on Instagram in which he expressed his excitement over getting to play polo with the Duke of Sussex yet again. His post began, "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament. We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together." Figueras added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."