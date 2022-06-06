Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release First Birthday Photo of Daughter Lilibet

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's first birthday. In honor of the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared the first official photo of the one-year-old, per PEOPLE. The release of the photo comes amidst Markle and Harry's trip to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

A spokesperson for the Sussex family shared that they celebrated Lilibet's first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, the couple's former residence, on Saturday. They got to celebrate by having a "casual, intimate backyard picnic." Harry and Markle's friend, Misan Harriman, took the "candid, spontaneous photograph" of Lilibet "that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today." The photo features the adorable tot wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair, which has a red hue similar to her father's, as she flashes a smile for the camera.

Lilibet also got to enjoy a delicious, specially-made cake for the festivities. PEOPLE reported that Claire Ptak was tasked with creating a cake for Lilibet's first birthday, Ptak was the same baker that Markle and Harry chose to bake their wedding cake for their May 2018 nuptials. The spokesperson for Harry and Markle said that they "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor." They also stated that the couple was "amazed to learn that people around the world made donations" totaling over $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen in honor of Lilibet's birthday. The rep continued to share that the duke and duchess "extended their gratitude to all who have shown support for the organization, which is especially near to their hearts."

Harry and Markle traveled to the United Kingdom with Lilibet and their three-year-old son Archie in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They reportedly traveled back home to California on Sunday, a day after celebrating Lilibet's birthday. This marked Lilibet's first trip to the United Kingdom, as she was born in California in June 2021. Since this was her first trip to her father's homeland, it was also the first time that she got to meet Queen Elizabeth, her namesake, in person.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the monarch met Lilibet on Thursday following Trooping the Colour. Harry and Markle's son Archie was also in attendance for the meeting. While Archie has previously met the Queen, this was his first time back in the United Kingdom since he was six months old.