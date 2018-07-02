Meghan Markle Is All Smiles Cheering on Prince Harry in Polo Match

Meghan Markle made her latest public appearance on Saturday as she cheered on husband Prince Harry and brother-in-law Prince William as they played in the Audi Polo Challenge charity polo match in Ascot, England.

She appeared in a lovely gingham Ashland dress with Grear leather sandals and a white Madewell x Biltmore panama hat.

The event is famously where Meghan and Harry first appeared as a couple together in 2017, sharing a kiss and sparking rumors of a long-lasting relationship. She arrived this year along with close friend Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, both of whom attended her royal wedding in May.

On Tuesday, Markle and Harry attended a party at Buckingham Palace, and the Duchess of Sussex wound up making headlines after committing a slight etiquette mistake.

One of the many rules of being a member of the Royal Family is not being allowed to cross your legs at the knees. During the party she was spotted sitting down with Harry and Queen Elizabeth and quickly realized her legs were crossed.

Another rule Markle will have to abide by was reported by The U.K. Express this week, which dictates royal family members are not allowed to eat garlic while on official royal tours.

The rule was reportedly instituted by the Queen, as she doesn’t like the type of onion and the bad breath it often produces if consumed.

“We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions,” Buckingham Palace chef Darren McGrady said in an interview with the Express. “The Queen would never have garlic on the menu.”

Tuesday’s party was a celebration of young leaders in the Commonwealth, and included a speech from Harry.

“In this rapidly changing world, it is heartening to meet so many inspiring young people gathered here today, who have already stepped up as leaders and improved the lives of so many people across the Commonwealth,” the Prince said. “You are the hope and optimism the world needs and we will all do everything that we can to support you in it.”

According to a report from Delish on Friday, Harry and Markle will take over Queen Elizabeth’s role as heads of the Queen’s Young Leaders program, which seeks out and supports “exceptional young people from across the commonwealth, leaving a lasting legacy for her Majesty the Queen.”