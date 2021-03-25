Prince Harry Announces His Second New Job in the US

✖

Prince Harry is entering the fight against the "humanitarian issue" of misinformation in today's digital world. The Duke of Sussex, who along with wife Meghan Markle officially retired as a working royal back in February, is set to join the Aspen Institute's new Commission on Information Disorder as a commissioner. This marks the second job for the prince stateside, as he has also joined the team of a Silicon Valley startup.

According to an announcement, Harry will be joining 14 other commissioners, including Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law Kathryn and former Texas congressman Will Hurd – co-chairs Katie Couric, Rashad Robinson, and former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs to form the Commission. The Commission will undertake a six-month study "combating America's urgent mis- and disinformation challenge." The Commission will begin to meet in April and will hold a series of briefings with outside experts. Harry is joining the team as one of three philanthropic leaders, and his involvement comes amid his own troubled history with media.

"As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in," he said in a statement obtained by CNN. "It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders. I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

News of his involvement comes after it was announced Tuesday the duke would be joining the fast-growing employee coaching and mental health Silicon Valley startup BetterUp as chief impact officer. Harry will have input into initiatives such as product strategy decisions and charitable contributions in his new role in his new role. He will also advocate publicly on topics related to mental health. He said he took the job, his first job in the United States since retiring as a working royal in February, to "help create impact in people's lives." He added that "proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-around better life."

Along with his two new roles, Harry and his wife have also inked a multi-year deal with Netflix. Signed back in September, under the deal, the couple will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming.