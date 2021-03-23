Prince Harry Gets His First Job in the US

✖

After officially retiring as a working member of the British royal family in February, Prince Harry has landed his first job in the United States. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Duke of Sussex is set to become chief impact officer of BetterUp, a fast-growing employee coaching and mental health Silicon Valley startup. Founded in 2013, the firm matches clients with their network of more than 2,000 coaches. The company is valued at $1.73 billion.

According to the outlet, in his new role, Harry will have input into initiatives such as product strategy decisions and charitable contributions and will also advocate publicly on topics related to mental health. Harry was reportedly introduced to BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux via a mutual friend last fall. Robichaux said the position a "meaningful and meaty role" and explained that Harry would be joining be company's leadership team as an "officer of the corporation." Further details of the prince's employment, such as compensation, were not divulged, though it is believed Harry will spend time at BetterUp's San Francisco headquarters, where he will participate in meetings and appear at special company events.

The royal told WSJ in an emailed statement he has been using the company's resources for several months. He said he was "matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable." Harry said he took the job because he hopes to "help create impact in people's lives," adding that "proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

"This is about acknowledging that it isn't so much what is wrong with us, but more about what has happened to us over the course of life," he said. "Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren't able to focus on their mental health until they're forced to. I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help."

The role will mark the latest endeavor for Harry since he and wife Meghan Markle, along with son Archie, settled down in California and officially retired as working royals. In September, the couple signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. In a joint statement, the couple said that "as new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action." The couple is currently expecting their second child.