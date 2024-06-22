'Pretty Little Liars' Star Ashley Benson Addresses Ozempic Speculation

Ashley Benson is clapping back at people who think she used Ozempic. The Pretty Little Liars star gave birth to her daughter in February and has been trying to shed the baby weight. However, after she posted a mirror selfie earlier this week on Instagram, commenters accused her of using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic in order to lose weight. Via People, Benson took to her Instagram stories to hit back at those ridiculous claims.

"Comments like this are so funny," Benson wrote on her Story while reposting Ozempic comments. "I know a lot of people take ozempic and that's total fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine. Getting back to work forced me to focus on my health and working out, and I wanted to feel confident and good about myself." Benson ended the post by saying she couldn't do it without her Melissa Wood–Tepperberg app, Melissa Wood Health, a health and wellness app.

It was revealed last November that Benson was expecting after she and her husband, oil heir Brandon Davis, were seen at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. She occasionally showed off her baby bump on Instagram, and last month, she celebrated her very first Mother's Day as a mom. Benson shared some photos from the hospital after giving birth as well as some other never-before-seen shots of mom and baby, captioning the post, "Being your mom is the best gift of all."

Ashley Benson is not the only celebrity accused of using Ozempic lately. Civil War star Jesse Plemons recently addressed the speculation that he's been using the drug to lose weight, telling the Los Angeles Times, "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic. It doesn't matter; everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways." He added that when he landed the role in Civil War, it pushed him to get in better physical shape. Unfortunately in the spotlight, people will think anything, regardless of clarification.

Meanwhile, Benson seems to be having a great time being a first-time mom, and these commenters won't get her down. It is nice to see that she is taking care of her body after her pregnancy. Even though the Ozempic comments don't help, her workout routine is definitely doing wonders, and she looks as great as ever.