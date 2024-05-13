Ashley Benson Shares Sweet Photos With Her Baby on Her First Mother's Day Since Becoming a Mom

Ashley Benson just marked a major milestone as a first-time mom. On Sunday, the Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, celebrated her first Mother's Day following the birth of her daughter with her husband, Brandon Davis, Benson marking the occasion by sharing some of the first images of her daughter on social media.

"Being your mom is the best gift of all," Benson captioned a gallery of images, which began with two photos snapped shortly after she gave birth. In the images, the actress could be seen cradling her newborn from her hospital bed, with her OB-GYN Sherry Ross posing with her in one of the photos. In another image, the Spring Breakers star took a selfie as she held her daughter on her chest. A final image in the carousel showed the actress and Davis, 43, on a family outing with their newborn.

The Sunday post sparked a flurry of comments. Paris Hilton, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Carter Reum, responded to the post with a heart eyes emoji. I. Marlene King, the showrunner of the hit young adult series Benson starred on from 2010 through 2017, commented, "Happy Mother's Day." One follower added, "sooooo cute happy Mother's Day."

After tying the knot last year, Benson and Davis, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis, confirmed they were expecting their first child together in November 2023 when they were spotted at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom, Benson sporting a baby bump. The mom-to-be later showed off her baby bump on her Instagram. They welcomed their little one in February, Benson sharing the news by posting a photo to her Instagram Story of her newborn baby's hand wrapped around her thumb, adding a heart emoji on the photo. Benson did not share further information, such as the date of birth, name, or gender of her newborn.

While Benson still hasn't revealed her daughter's name, it seems she and her husband may have named their little one Aspen. While thanking the couple for the attendance at the Race to Erase MS Gala on Friday, May 10, Kathy Hilton also referenced their baby girl Aspen, according to Hello!. Commenting on Benson's Mother's Day post, Dr. Sherry Ross also seemed to confirm he name when writing, "best gift I could have handed to you! Love you, Brandon and Aspen!"