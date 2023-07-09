'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Ashley Benson Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson announced her engagement to Brandon Davis on Thursday. The 33-year-old actress reposted a photo from the 43-year-old oil heir showing off her massive engagement ring on Instagram Stories. "Love of my life @ashleybenson," Davis wrote in the social media post via Page Six. Benson replied, "My best frienddddd I love you." The Pixels star posted another image, this time showing her smiling face with the sparkling accessory during a video call. "Our babies are getting married!!!!!!" pal Theresa Picciallo captioned the screenshot. "@ashleybenson and @brandondavis1111, we love you both unconditionally, endlessly, forever and always. Congratulations to our best friends!!!"

It wasn't until February that Benson made headlines for her relationship with Davis, which she has not publicly announced. Both she and oil tycoon Marvin Davis' grandson "have a lot of mutual friends and are both super fun and very social people," according to a source who spoke with People at the time. From 2020 to 2022, Benson was involved in an on-and-off relationship with rapper G-Eazy. Initially dating in 2020, the two were last linked at an Oscars party in 2022. While sources claim the pair, who had sparked engagement rumors, once looked "very much in love," the romance seems to have faded out soon after. Before dating the rapper, Benson was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne for two years.

'Pretty Little Liars' alum Ashley Benson is engaged to oil heir Brandon Davis. pic.twitter.com/zdM7JHhJZ9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 7, 2023

However, since Benson received backlash when she moved on with G-Eazy just one month after splitting from the model, she opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about why she often keeps her dating life private rather than disclose it to the general public. "The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all." "I usually keep my relationships private," she continued. "You obviously can't help if you get photographed together. [But] it's more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it." Regarding Brandon, the music manager has had romantic ties to Drew Barrymore over the years. There has been no shortage of other celebs who have dated the oil heir, including The O.C. star Mischa Barton, model Brittny Gastineau, and Paris Hilton.