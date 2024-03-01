Ashley Benson Welcomes Baby With Oil Heir Husband, Shares Sweet Photo

Ashley Benson has gone from being a Pretty Little Liar to a Pretty Little Mother. People reports that the actress and her husband, Brandon Davis, have welcomed their first baby together. Benson shared a sweet photo to her Instagram Story of her newborn baby's hand wrapped around her finger. She merely captioned it with a pink heart, but it was definitely enough to make everyone's hearts melt.

The Pretty Little Liars alum got engaged to Davis, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis, over the summer, getting married later in the year. Last November, the pair were seen at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom, with a glowing Benson sporting a baby bump. After news got out about her pregnancy, Benson showed off her baby bump on her Instagram, still looking as beautiful as ever and ready to be a mom.

Many of Benson's famous friends have been congratulating her over the months of her pregnancy on Instagram. In a recent post, Rosario Dawson commented five hearts, which truly said it all. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton, who has been glowing in her mama era, affectionately commented a heart eyes emoji on a different post.

What makes it even better is that some of Benson's PLL co-stars commented on her first baby bump post, including on-screen love interest Tyler Blackburn, who said, "Yes, mama!" Mama Marin, Laura Leighton, wrote, "Soooo happy for you!!!!" alongside two pink hearts after saying "Beautiful!!" Fellow Pretty Little Liar Lucy Hale said, "Ashhhh" alongside the face holding back tears emoji and a red heart. To cap it all off, Pretty Little Liars boss I. Marlene King wrote, "Beautiful mamma. So excited to meet your mini me," with a few pink hearts.

Details are being kept under wraps on the little one's name and official date of birth, but of course, the happy couple can take as long as they want and don't even have to share everything if they don't want to. It's going to be exciting for them to start this new chapter in their lives with their growing family. Since Ashley Benson does have a couple of projects in the works, they will probably have to take a backseat for a little bit, but the excuse is definitely a great one. Congratulations to the new parents, that little baby is already loved by many.