Jesse Plemons Addresses Ozempic Speculation in Wake of His Weight Loss

Jesse Plemons recently went through a major weight loss transformation, and he's setting the record straight on just how he did it. While speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the Breaking Bad actor addressed speculation that he used Ozempic to help him lose weight, saying, "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic."

"It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways," he added, later adding that his last-minute casting in Civil War — which he stars in alongside his wife, Kirsten Dunst — was a big part of why he chose to get in better physical shape. "I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part that I did that, in my mind, I could not imagine him as the size that I was."

(Photo: Marc Piasecki)

Ozempic is a prescription drug that's mainly used to "manage blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with lifestyle improvements in diet and exercise" and "lower certain risks in adults who have both heart disease and diabetes," per Healthline, "These risks include heart attack and stroke." However, over the past year, the drug has become widely touted as a weight loss cure.

While he did not utilize Ozempic, Plemons did share how he started losing weight, saying, "Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot." He added that he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."

Once he completed work on Civil War, Plemons says he found himself "in the rhythm" and chose to remain on his weight loss journey. "I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," he said. "I just sort of got a handle on it."